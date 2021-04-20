There will be no normality until the end of 2021, says expert

More than half of all adults in the US have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And 25.4% of the population is fully vaccinated. But the White House’s aggressive campaign on the importance of vaccination suggests that there are people who do not intend to get vaccinated. Precisely, this attitude worries the authorities because it could expose multiple sectors of society. Since there are no approved drugs to treat the disease, the emphasis is on the proven success of vaccination against COVID-19. Dr. William Checkley assures that normality will arrive at the end of 2021. But, he added that the mitigation measures that we have applied should continue to be the norm of personal protection and towards others. Guillermo Arduino interviews Dr. Checkley who is an associate professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University in the United States.