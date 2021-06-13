There will be no new textbooks for cycle 21-22

MEXICO CITY.

The Free Textbooks (LTG) that have been used in public schools in the country will remain in force for the next school year 2021-2022 that begins next August, confirmed the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez.

The educational materials will maintain their previous contents, she said when questioned about the delay in the announced redesign of the books.

The official visited the Celic kindergarten in Tlalpan on Friday to supervise the sanitary measures that are applied in the schools on the occasion of the return to school in Mexico City.

“Will there be new Free Textbooks in August?” He was asked.

– No, now we are with the previous ones, because first we have to make the plans and programs, the contents, and then get an important tool that is the textbooks.

He specified that work is being done on it and thanked the teachers who sent materials for the redesign, “but we are still in that revision.”

Last Thursday, the director of Educational Materials of the SEP, Marx Arriaga, said that there were 1,500 proposals for didactic sequences.