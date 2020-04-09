The Internet and WhatsApp groups are sad, as the coronavirus has not only caused the delay of countless movies and has confined us in our homes. In addition, the pandemic by COVID-19 (or COVID-19 depending on how much attention we pay to the SAR) has just caused a new batch of emojis to be delayed for a long time. The next collection of emoticons was planned to be released in early 2021, but with the virus infesting the world and preventing millions of people from working, could be delayed until 2022.

Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for programming the new emojis on all our devices and platforms, reported that the new version of emojis planned for 2021 will be delayed due to the coronavirus:

“We have decided to postpone the release of version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard for six months, from March to September 2021.”

Version 14.0 includes not only updates to existing emojis, but also to new collection members. This means that new emojis will be announced until September 2021. But when they will be available for use is another matter. They are usually announced a few months before they are already on our cell phones, which means that we could start using them until well into 2022.

Unicode Consortium is mainly made up of volunteers, so their work was seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under the present circumstances we learn that our contributors have many issues on them, and we decide in the best interest of our volunteers and the organization on which the standard depends to postpone the launch date. This year we simply cannot adhere to the same scheduled date in the past, ”said Mark Davis, UC president.

Even with this version 13.0 of the emojis will arrive in the coming months, since it was announced in March of this year. And now you can use that tamale emoji that you have asked for so much, as well as one of a polar bear, a beaver and even several ninja. It’s not all bad news after all.

