McLaren has confirmed to Android Authority the end of its collaboration with OnePlus. For a few weeks the news was rumored, in the absence of a OnePlus 8 McLaren edition on the horizon. From the American environment confirm that McLaren concludes the agreement, so we will not see more devices with this variant.

The news was rumored since it was seen on the McLaren associates page that OnePlus was no longer making an appearance. So let’s tell you the implications of this, since it is not only reduced to the manufacture of OnePlus in McLaren version.

McLaren no longer works alongside OnePlus

With the OnePlus 6T McLaren the company put on the table a powerful alliance. Devices with technology inspired by sports competition, with finishes that imitated fiberglass, McLaren colors and, above all, with very high hardware configurations.

OnePlus has launched two McLaren edition proposals to the market: the OnePlus 6T McLaren and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren

Later came the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, another quite ambitious proposal with more RAM, internal memory and a striking finish. Needless to say, McLaren editions have always been the most expensive and they were more limited at the level of available units.

In order to reach an agreement between both brands There will be no more OnePlus McLaren models, so the high-end will be configured as the firm has been doing in 2020, without special models (at least from McLaren).

OnePlus has not only launched two McLaren Edition, it also drinks some of its technologies for the development of products as curious as the Concept One

However, this is not the only implication. A few months ago we were able to test the OnePlus Concept One, the first of a family of concepts from OnePlus. This mobile phone emerged as a result of collaboration with McLaren, and its star technology was the opaque chamber, thanks to the electrochromic glass. This technology has been applied to super sports cars like the McLaren 720S (also used in aviation, not exclusive to McLaren), and it’s funny how OnePlus incorporated it into this concept.

So that, we should not wait for more models resulting from this alliance, leaving in memory the two proposals that they launched in their day and the question of what will happen to the following models of the Concept family in the future.

