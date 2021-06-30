There will be no independence referendum in Catalonia: Pedro Sánchez

MADRID.

The Socialist Party, in power in Spain, will not accept “never again” a referendum of self-determination in Catalonia, main claim of the regional independence executive With which Madrid must retake the talks in September, assured this Wednesday the president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez.

There will be no referendum on self-determination, “said the president before the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies.

He added that the Socialist Party, of which he is secretary general, “never again will accept that kind of derivative. “

In order for an eventual referendum on legal self-determination to take place, it would be necessary for “those who defend it to agree to convince three-fifths of this House to amend article 2 of the Spanish Constitution. And, subsequently, the Spanish and Spanish ratify that change by referendum “, explained the president.

Such a reform of the Constitution is now impossible since the first three political forces in the Chamber (the socialists, conservatives of the PP and the extreme right of Vox) are opposed to it.

Sánchez’s statements come a day after his first official meeting with the new Catalan regional president, the moderate independentista Pere Aragonès.

After the long-awaited meeting, Aragonès announced that the dialogue table between Madrid and the regional separatist executive, aimed at finding a way out of the crisis in Catalonia, will resume in the third week of September.

The independentists have as their main claim the holding of a self-determination referendum in this rich region of northeast Spain of 7.8 million inhabitants.

In October 2017, the regional government chaired by the separatist Carles Puigdemont organized a referendum, despite opposition from the central government and the prohibition of Justice, followed weeks later by a unilateral declaration of independence.

The Spanish government, then in the hands of the conservatives, reacted by dismissing the regional government and intervening in its autonomy.

In a gesture of “reconciliation”, the Pedro Sánchez government last week pardoned the nine pro-independence leaders who had been sentenced to 9 to 13 years in prison for their role in the failed attempt at independence.

jrr