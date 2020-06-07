The government has decided to ‘park’ the announced increase in the special diesel tax for private cars. No increase was foreseen for gasoline engines.

As part of its plan to equate the diesel and gasoline tax, and in order to improve air quality, especially in cities, the government of Pedro Sánchez said last year that it would increase the special tax by 3.8 cents. Diesel fuel, comparing it to the one that pays for gasoline.

It is an increase that users would hardly realize, at most a couple of euros per liter when making a complete tank fill, although annually it could be around 60 euros in a modern Diesel that performs about 30,000 kilometers per year, but It could be more if it is a car over 10 years old, even with fewer kilometers. At the same time it represents an interesting income for the state coffers, possibly more than 200 million euros per year.

A tax, however, somewhat difficult to manage because it did not want transport prices to rise. Professionals should somehow be exempt from this tax, although it was still to be decided how this would be implemented.

Now, due to the situation created by COVID-19, PSOE and Unidas Podemos have ruled out this formula, according to El Economista. They believe that the formula would put the increase on the less favored classes, which are those that generally have older cars.

Another of the reasons given is that an increase in the diesel fuel tax seems to go against stimulus measures for the sale of new cars, which are essential to revive a sector hit hard by the crisis precisely at a time of transformation of the same.

Of course, parking would surely be temporary. Spain is one of the European countries with the lowest special hydrocarbon tax and the temptation to equalize it with the neighbors is strong, while this would surely result in a decrease in traffic, which is one of the wishes of those responsible for a large part of our great cities.

