One of the hardest hits that the CW chain has had is the departure of the actress Ruby Rose of the protagonist of ‘Batwoman’, putting the production in trouble before the preparations to start filming the second season, but this departure has raised some doubts about how his departure in the series will be handled, before this, the showrunner of the program affirmed than Kate Kane will not perish in ‘Batwoman’.

After finishing the first season and waiting to record the second, the actress Ruby Rose made the decision to leave this role, although at the time she did not give the reasons that led her, later it was learned that she did not consider that this role contributed anything to her career, in addition to not agreeing with the long recording days that she was not used to.

Through her social networks, showrunner and executive producer Caroline Dries, cleared doubts about how the new character will get to take the mantle and stated that Kate Kane will not die in ‘Batwoman’ as had been speculated:

“It is important to me as a showrunner to clear up any misinformation about Kate Kane and Batwoman’s recasting. Like you guys, I love Kate Kane, she is the reason I wanted to do the show. We will never, in fact, erase her Disappearance will be one of the mysteries of the second season. I don’t want to give any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, know that LGBTQ + justice is at the core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that. “

A note from me on behalf of The Bat Team … pic.twitter.com/V6iXjaCrA5 – Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) June 10, 2020

As we can see, this character will not perish in the series, but it will be one of the mysteries that will have to be solved throughout the second season, in addition to knowing the new character that will assume this cloak.