Surely they have seen the news that the Sol presents a strange phenomenon that is said to generate earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and frostAll because Dr. Tony Phillips, editor of the site Space Weather, said that our star will enter a phase known as “confinement”. This is completely false, no cataclysmic misfortune will occur for this fact.

Américo González Esparza, researcher at the Institute of Geophysics (IGf) of UNAM and head of the Mexico Space Weather Service (SCiESMEX) explained that the activity currently recorded by the Sun is normal, “It is a stage in his eleven-year cycle and it is not a condition that we should worry about or that should attract attention, and much less has to do with some other natural phenomenon, ”he said.

“The variations in the radiation of the Sun during this cycle are very small compared to climate change and that phenomenon will not change the trend on the planet,” said the also doctor of space physics at Imperial College, University of London, United Kingdom. United, with post-doctorate at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, United States

Our Sun has low activity cycles of approximately eleven years and for several months it entered this once again, which means that it will start the next cycle very soon, number 25. The ending solar cycle, number 24, was moderate and its peak (in 2014) had few or many spots. It is normal.

The university scientist clarified that although theThe sun’s activity dropped dramatically and there are no sunspotsIt does not mean that global warming will be less at this time.

The next maximum of solar activity will occur in four or five years (2024 or 2025), and experts consider that it will be similar to 2014 in terms of intensity and number of solar storms.

