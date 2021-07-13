there will be no free upgrade to next-gen and the PC version will be trimmed

How could it be otherwise, the end of the year is approaching and the new edition of ‘FIFA’ has come out to warm up for its launch in early October. Electronic Arts has announced the game in a press release in which it has detailed the improvements and what we can expect from the new football title. The company has taken a series of controversial decisions and criticism, of course, it has not been made to beg.

It has done so for three reasons. The first is that the new flagship motion technology, HyperMotion, will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Google Stadia, but not on old-gen nor on PC. The second is that there will be no free updates to next-gen. The third is that the Nintendo Switch version will be a Legacy Edition (again).

The controversy with ‘FIFA 22’

Lets start by the beginning. One of the main novelties of the game is the HyperMotion technology. As described by EA, HyperMotion is a machine learning technology that seeks to achieve more fluid and realistic movements. In the editor’s words:

“HyperMotion technology enabled the first motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity to be integrated. Additionally, EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, and then writes new ones. real-time animations to create organic football movement through a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, a pass or a cross, HyperMotion transforms the way players move with and without the ball. “

It is one of the great novelties of the game, but it has a problem: It will only be available in ‘FIFA 22’ for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia. That leaves out not only the old-gen (PS4 and Xbox One), but also the PC. The old-gen might have some justification (lack of power, outdated hardware, etc.), but the decision to exclude the PC from this technology is strange.

And it is curious, because we are talking about computers that mount an RTX 3080 or 3090 or one of the equivalent proposals from AMD they will not be able to access this technology which, as we said, is one of the main improvements of the game. And power is not lacking in those components. The reasons have not been disclosed.

This brings us directly to the second controversial point: can’t free upgrade to next-gen. What we are seeing in the vast majority of intergenerational games is that if we buy the PS4 version we can upgrade to the next-gen version for free when we get a console. This is not the case with ‘FIFA 22’.

‘FIFA 22’ can be purchased in various versions. The standard, which is available in old-gen (69.99 euros) and next-gen (79.99 euros), and the Ultimate, which is worth 99.99 euros. This more expensive version not only has a few extras, but it is the only one that includes upgrade from old-gen to next-gen. It applies to both Xbox and PlayStation.

To be able to upgrade from old-gen to next-gen you have to buy the Ultimate edition, which is worth 99.99 euros

What is the problem with this? That if you buy the game for PlayStation 4 and then get a PlayStation 5, the PS5 version will have to be purchased separately, so there are three options: spend 99.99 euros first to be able to update, spend 69.99 euros and, in the case of getting a PS5, spend 79.99 euros more for the optimized version or, simply, play the PS4 version on the PS5 (thanks to backward compatibility), which implies not being able to access HyperMotion despite having a compatible console.

Something similar happens in ‘Battlefield 2042’, which is another of the great future releases of Electronic Arts. The game is backward compatible, but if we buy the standard version of PS4 we will not be able to update to the PS5. That will only be possible with the Ultimate version which, this time, costs 119.99 euros. The same has not happened with ‘Jedi Fallen Order’, which recently received the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions and the update was free.

And so we come to the third object of controversy, which is the Nintendo Switch version. ‘FIFA 22’ for Nintendo Switch will be a Legacy Edition. This basically means that kits, stadiums and squads will be updated, but no new features, game modes or functions will be added. This is the fourth time EA has done this on Nintendo Switch..

In short, the game will be the same as the previous versions, but with renewed graphic elements. Here we can directly quote the Nintendo eShop and its ‘FIFA 21’ and ‘FIFA 20’ files, in which the following is stated:

Profile of ‘FIFA 20’: “Features and game modes will be the same as in FIFA 19 on Nintendo Switch.”

Profile of ‘FIFA 21’ : “The features and game modes will be the same as in FIFA 20 for Nintendo Switch.”

‘FIFA 21’ on Switch did not have new mechanics with respect to ‘FIFA 20’. It also did not adopt the “The Road” or “FIFA VOLTA” game modes. It was, basically, an aesthetic update. ‘FIFA 22’ will follow the same path, so Switch players will have a game with renewed kits and templates, but little else.

From Xataka we have contacted Electronic Arts to request more information on these three decisions and we will update in the case of receiving a response.