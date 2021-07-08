There will be no fight with elected governors: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY

In his encounters with the opposition governors-elect there has been talk of work and not of political quarrels, said the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at his morning press conference.

“The two meetings with the governors, very respectful, on very good terms. There is no possibility of a lawsuit, those who want us to fight are going to be left with the desire, we cannot fight because we have to work for the people, regardless of party flags, “insisted López Obrador this Thursday.

He detailed that, with the governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García, there was talk of continuing the Metro expansion in Monterrey, and specify the project of a suburban train that the current government has already advanced, taking advantage of an underutilized right of way.

“It is a project in charge of the state government, businessmen also participate, and the federal government hands over the concession for the right of way to be used. There is also support from the railway concession company so that this work can be carried out,” he said.

Regarding Querétaro, he said that you have to take advantage of the advantage it has to receive foreign investment, taking advantage of its strategic position, like Nuevo León.

With Mauricio Kuri, governor-elect of Querétaro, he recommended to continue with the control of public security, despite its proximity to Guanajuato and Michoacán.

“What did I say (to Kuri), apply yourself so that the same thing continues. Keep applying the same strategy because the facts are showing that it works,” said the president.

He explained that he only has to meet with him governor-elect of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo, whom he has described as “rogue”

So far there is no definitive date for the meeting between the two.

