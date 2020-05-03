Mexico City.- This Thursday, April 30, the ordinary period of sessions in the Congress of the Union concluded, so this Friday, May 1, the recess period begins in which the Permanent Commission begins operations.

In this second recess of the second year of the LXIV Legislature, an extraordinary period was scheduled to be held shortly, to process the initiative presented by President López Obrador in budgetary matters, however, this will not be carried out in the next few weeks due to the fact that the highest peak of COVID-19 cases will be presented in Mexico, for which the undersecretary Hugo López Gatell recommended that this activity not be carried out.

One of the main reasons for canceling the possibility of an extraordinary period is that it would require the concentration of 500 deputies and 128 senators, which exceeds the recommended number for a meeting, in addition to the fact that this would involve the transfer of legislators from the 32 entities, which is also not recommended at this time as possible sources of contagion could be transferred and the balance in the states could be altered.

In this regard, the leader of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Mario Delgado, indicated that he met with the President of the Mexican Senate, Monica Fernández Balboa, along with whom they consulted the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López Gatell on the feasibility of holding this session. extraordinary.

Through his Twitter account, Mario Delgado announced that López-Gatell’s recommendation was NOT to hold extraordinary sessions in the following two weeks, given that it will be the peak of the epidemic.

Both the president of the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies, Mario Delgado, and the president of the Senate, Mónica Fernández, announced that they would heed this recommendation and would not call an extraordinary period in the coming weeks.

Dr. Gatell explained to us, as he did yesterday in his conference with the media that the peak of contagions in the epidemic is expected next week. We know that the deputies have to travel from all over the country to get to Mexico City and be able to meet, which is very inconvenient in those days, Mario Delgado explained at a press conference.

The preferable thing is not to have this type of meeting for at least the next two weeks, so evaluating the recommendation we will attend to it, Delgado reiterated.

“So, we are not going to present today in the Permanent Commission the summons to an extraordinary period.”

However, the Morenoista deputy indicated that they will not yield and will continue to insist on modifying the Budget and Fiscal Responsibility Law, to define when there is an economic emergency and that the Chamber of Deputies can approve the call for the economic emergency at the request of the Executive.

In this way, they would seek to put “clear rules” for budget reallocation and that the constitutional order, the division of powers and the exclusive power of the Chamber of Deputies to decide the destination of public spending be preserved.

This has never happened because we have a Budget Law that gives rise to absolute discretion, said Mario Delgado.

What the President of the Republic has made very clear, the legislator stressed, is that he does not want to act in a discretionary manner, but wants the division of powers to be effective and that the deputies participate in the decision of these budgetary reallocations more even when there is an unprecedented emergency like the one we are currently experiencing.