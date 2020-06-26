Photography: Goyo Ybort

Given the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic on the planet and considering that the Madrid finals are played indoors, the promoter company Kosmos Tennis and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced, on Friday, June 26, 2020 , that the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals 2020 will be played from November 22 to 28, 2021.

In addition, the ITF has announced that the 24 World Group I and World Group II qualifiers are also postponed to March or September 2021, which should take place in as many venues in September 2020. And the regional qualifiers for groups III and IV, involving 76 national teams, have also been postponed to 2021.

The ITF announces that it will work with the countries that host these qualifying rounds, to ensure its celebration with the maximum guarantees next year.

ITF and Kosmos postpone Davis 2020 after “three months of analysis and talks in which the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that arose as a result of the global pandemic have been assessed. During this time, all possible scenarios for holding the event were analyzed, with the highest priority being the health and safety of all those involved. ”

David Haggerty, President of the ITF, acknowledged: “This decision has been difficult to make, but holding an international event of this magnitude and guaranteeing the health and safety of all those involved in the organization carried a very great risk. It has been complex but we must give security to the players, national federations and fans. Our agreement with Kosmos Tennis continues and we will work to offer a fantastic event next year. “

For his part, Gerard Piqué, president of Kosmos Tennis, has said: “It is extremely sad for all of us that the Davis Cup Finals cannot be held in 2020. We do not know how the situation will evolve in each of the classified countries, nor what kind of restrictions will there be in Spain; therefore it is impossible to predict the situation we will have in November and guarantee the safety of those who travel to Madrid. This postponement does not affect our long-term plans with the Davis Cup and we will continue to work alongside the ITF as before to make a great tournament in 2021, when everything is safe. ”

Given this decision, both the Community of Madrid and Madrid capital and the main sponsors of the tournament have shown their support for the postponement of the event to 2021.

In the Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November 2021, the 18 classified teams and the six groups drawn on March 12 will be respected, with Spain integrated in group A along with Russia and Ecuador.

In this way, there will be no Davis champion nation in 2020, precisely in its 109th edition, which will mark 75 years since the birth of the Davis Cup name in honor of the American Dwight Filley Davis, who launched it in 1900.

Since 1974, a Davis Cup final was played, so it was because India refused to play it against the Republic of South Africa, in Johannesburg, for Apartheid. Before, the competition could not be held between 1940 and 1945 due to World War II.