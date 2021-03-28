There will be no charges against Tiger Woods for his accident

02/25/2021

On at 04:55 CET

EFE / Los Angeles

The golfer Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges related to the accident he suffered Tuesday that left him hospitalized with multiple broken legs, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday. “This is what it was: purely an accident. There was no evidence of any impairment. He was lucid, no alcohol odor, no evidence of any medication, narcotic or something like that that was being questioned, “Villanueva said in a videoconference with journalists.

Despite this conclusion, the investigators will review the contents of the black box of the car that Woods was driving to obtain information about the speed at which it was going.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Villanueva said the vehicle was traveling at a “relatively higher speed than normal” down a steep incline and downhill, although the investigation into this event is still ongoing. “I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon,” Villanueva said at the time.

On the other hand, the investigators do not know if Woods was distracted with the mobile phone at the time of impact, although they assured that they will find out thanks to the records of their device.

After the accident early Tuesday, Woods was immediately hospitalized and underwent surgery to treat “multiple fractures” in both legs, although the injuries suffered did not put his life at risk, according to the medical team that took care of him. Specifically, the golfer was subjected to a “long” surgery for your foot, ankle, tibia, and fibula injuries of the right leg.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Medical Director and Acting Executive Director Anish Mahajan said Tuesday that Woods “suffered major orthopedic injuries to his right lower limb that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists.” According to Mahajan, comminuted open fractures – when the bone breaks into two or more fragments– which affected both the upper and lower parts of the tibia and Woods’ fibula bones “were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.” “Additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissues of the leg required surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling. “detailed Mahajan.

Woods, 45, was in the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades near Santa Monica in Los Angeles, TMZ added.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a 683-week record as world number one, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The cypress, California-born golfer has won the Augusta Masters five times; three, the US Open; and three others, the British Open, among other titles from his record.