Last April 7 we announced exclusively in SPORT that the IFAB (Internacional Board) had already presented the changes to the Laws of the Game planned for the 2020-2021 season. Changes that take effect on June 1, although, as we also explained in this newspaper, the decision to delay its entry into force at the beginning of next season was left to the competitions. Something that will apply both in the Spanish League and in the Champions League.

Among those regulatory changes, there is one regarding the VAR and that the IFAB’s own circular stated as follows: “Whenever the incident to be reviewed is subject to subjective considerations, the referee should review it on the field-level monitor, that is, analyze the repetitions in the review area. “

Well, as the SPORT newspaper has confirmed, this does not mean that the referees should go to analyze on the grass monitor all subjective actions. What the International Board has sought with this clarification is to unify the criteria for action in all leagues. Since there are some competitions like the Premier League where the referees never go to the field monitor. They are limited to acting according to the indications they receive from the arbitrators of the VAR room.

Something that contradicts the VAR protocol itself prepared by the IFAB itself, which is contained in the circular sent by the CTA to its arbitrators and assistants, where it continues as a basic principle that can only intervene in the event that the referee makes a clear error , obvious and manifest in a decisive situation of the match (goals, direct red cards, penalties and identity confusion). Also you can never recommend a review on “gray” plays. or debatable, or seek the best decision for each incident.

The referee must referee as if the VAR did not exist and make decisions based on their judgment on the field of play. Once any reviewable incident has occurred, the VAR will check the action and intervene only in case of clear, obvious and manifest error. Finally, the referee will make the final decision.

There will be no changes to the VAR in the next LaLiga season | EFE

The referee, once warned by the VAR of a possible clear and manifest error, will personally see the action on the monitor of the field of play, in all subjective or interpretable situations that are basically five: Penalty actions (sanctioned or not) ; Lack prior to a goal; Out of play prior to a goal, penalty or overt opportunity to score, if due to interference by the opponent or possible direct red card not shown or shown incorrectly.

Something that in Spain has been done normally and that in fact it had been intensified just before the break by the Covid 19. However, this is not the case in the rest of the leagues. Hence, the IFAB wanted to seek unanimity when applying the VAR

Then there are the actions where the referee can follow the recommendation of the VAR without going to check the monitor in case of clear and manifest error in geographic or factual actions where there is no possible interpretation of the referee: Offside prior to goal, penalty or action of clear opportunity of goal, that is not by interference in an adversary, but simply “of position & rdquor ;; . lack outside the area that really was inside (penalty); Penalty that was really a foul outside the area (direct free kick) or ball off the field of play prior to a goal, penalty or overt opportunity action.

Then as far as the VAR is concerned there will be no changes in the Spanish League around going to the monitor in all actions considered subjective. It will continue acting as it has been done during this season and according to the protocol developed by FIFA.

