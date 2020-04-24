AMSTERDAM, Apr 24 (.) – The Netherlands Soccer Federation said on Friday that after a meeting with clubs and union representatives of players and coaches there will be no champion this season in the league, after the coronavirus pandemic forced an early term of the championship.

However, Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar, who led the tournament with the same points with nine games to go to complete the season, will represent the country in the next edition of the Champions League.

The season was declared concluded on Tuesday when the government extended the ban on public events until September 1 in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, which has caused more than 4,000 deaths in the Netherlands.

Ajax remained at the top of the Eredivisie table with 56 points in 25 games, only beating AZ on goal difference.

“In these times, in these circumstances, it is not appropriate to speak of a championship, therefore, we only confirm the location of the clubs according to the latest classification,” the Federation said in a statement.

The third-ranked Feyenoord Rotterdam will compete in the group stage of the Europa League, while PSV Eindhoven, which was fourth, and Willem II Tilburg – ranked fifth – will compete in the preliminary stages of the tournament.

It was also decided that there will be no declines or promotions after a vote of the 38 first and second division teams.

“Unfortunately, with the most recent cabinet measures on corona (virus), it has become impossible to play the rest of the 2019/2020 season,” added the Federation statement. “For everyone involved, from fans and players to directors and referees, it will be crystal clear that public health always comes first.”

