The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, criticized this Thursday at his press conference to the media that spread false news, and denounced that there is a smear campaign by his government and disinformation about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, however, he clarified that there will be no censorship or freedom of expression will be limited.

he president Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the media that spread false news, such as the cases of the Juarez and Chihuahua Diaries that published photographs of Ecuador, of victims of the coronavirus (Covid-19), presenting them as if they were deceased in that entity.

“The Diario de Juárez and Diario de

“Despite the smear campaigns. If you did not have good results, imagine the bad reputation of our country abroad, because like most of the people, the majority of the people, the vast majority have behaved very well, there is a group of adversaries who want us to do badly and to give a bad image, “explained the Mexican president.

López Obrador gave as an example of the above the publications of two newspapers in the north of the country, where they placed on the front page photographs of corpses wrapped in black bags and on the floor, with the information that they were dead people in the state of Chihuahua due to Covid-19, data that were erroneous.

“Still yesterday appeared in El Diario de Juárez and El Diario de Chihuahua, Diario de Juárez and Diario de Chihuahua, photographs on the front page of these two newspapers of deceased in Ecuador as if they had died in hospitals in Chihuahua. Look at that. In any case, there will be no censorship or warning, freedom of expression is not going to be limited, this is just an ethical matter. “

The Mexican president added that international information has been added to this handling of information regarding the government’s actions.

“And so every day false news, but they have not achieved their purpose of discrediting our country and discrediting the government. Editorials, famous newspapers of the world against us and I think that since the time of President Madero a government had not been attacked as much as now. But fortunately we have the support and endorsement of millions of Mexicans. We will not fail them, we will not betray the people“He expressed.

López Obrador had previously denounced that conservatives are looking for “personalities who have greater collective recognition”, to continue their disinformation campaign about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(Conservatives) see what people are thinking, because the people are wise, and I have said it many times and I repeat it, the people are not stupid, it is stupid who thinks that the town is stupid. So, since it no longer gives them, they climb, then they look for personalities much better known than the columnists, that the radio hosts, that the intellectuals, because, with all respect, the organic intellectuals are not very well known, they are an elite. So what they need is to counter us with personalities that have a greater collective recognition ”, explained the Mexican president.

“So, those who previously could manipulate and had a lot of influence, because they no longer have the same influenza, and if you add to this that they no longer have the same income …”.

They have been orchestrating this entire disinformation campaign. Since conventional journalism no longer helps them, what we used to call – and I say this respectfully – the press sold or rented, the columnists, as they no longer support them in the ultimate purpose, which is to wear down the government so that the transformation stops … Because that is the bottom of the matter, they want to maintain the corruption regime and we want change ”, express.

López Obrador stressed that, although it seems Manichean, it helps more to clarify things in this way, because if it is nuanced it is not understood, and said, “These are defining moments”.

“And they are defining moments, it is corruption or transformation. It seems Manichean, but this helps more to clarify things; if we qualify a lot, it will not be understood. So, as the people woke up, there is already a level of awareness in the people of Mexico, well, that led to the winning of the presidential election even against all the forecasts of the people who fought for a long time, who were pioneers of our movement, who were skeptical, people who cried when they won, but at the same time thought that it had been a miracle or, if you like, in colloquial and non-religious terms, a fluke. They said to me: ‘How was this ?, pinch me’. After so much time of struggle, after so many frauds, ”explained López Obrador.

López Obrador said that this type of information campaign began to be observed from the feminist movement, when conservatives “opportunistically” “mounted” in the movement.

So, as we decided to carry out a transformation, there is naturally a conservative opposition; and those who feel most affected are the most angry, the most angry, upset and have launched these campaigns. We began to observe it from the feminist movement. How suddenly conservatives mounted the feminist movement? Because there is also a lot of opportunism in this attitude and a lot of hypocrisy, that I think is the main doctrine of conservatism, hypocrisy. The coronavirus thing is coming and there they are, remember how they left a man dead before he died, “concluded the President of Mexico.