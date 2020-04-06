Businessmen urged an economic plan with timely measures to face the health crisis.

Business leaders warned that if the federal government does not implement countercyclical measures and provides extraordinary resources for small and medium-sized companies during the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the country will suffer a “high death toll” on companies.

The president of the Coparmex, Gustavo de Hoyos, considered that the rescue plan announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to face the pandemic crisis with a focus on the poorest population, but without clear measures for small or medium-sized companies to keep jobs and pay their workers’ wages.

It is, he said, the worst economic crisis in memory and if a route is not defined for the business sector to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, a large number of companies would have to close.

“Frankly, we will see a high corporate mortality. Unlike other crises, here a small restaurant in a colonial city could touch all economic sectors as well as the cruise operator, as well as the person who makes auto parts. In other words, we need substantive measures. Although the President does not like the term, countercyclical measures that can slow down this fall and that can add adrenaline to the economy, ”he said in an interview with Aristegui Live.

The business leader urged the President to establish an economic rescue plan with timely measures so that the small and medium businesses have the resources to face the crisis and guarantee the payment of rents, wages and taxes.

One of the measures proposed by Coparmex to support the business sector is that the federal government expand the authorized amount of 25 billion pesos to national financial to grant loans to entrepreneurs and that the delivery of resources is based on the size of the companies and political connotations.

“The amount of resources that the President determined to be used for this purpose by 25 billion pesos, it’s nothing. It is just a fraction of what you may need if you want to serve micro, small and medium-sized companies. What interests us is that on the one hand this amount is expanded and secondly, that the rules for the allocation of these credits do not have any political connotation but are defined by the size of the companies according to the analysis carried out by the bank. of development ”, he expressed.

The Coparmex He also proposed that the economic rescue plan for the business sector include measures to postpone tax obligations for 90 days.

In the same way, he proposed to streamline the payments that the federal government has with companies like Pemex or CFE.

“We need the President to allow himself to be advised, to listen to the experts, not to remain in ideological positions, in a position of denial in the face of the gravity of the events because if an adequate decision is not taken, the entire political project of the President will be truncated. “Gustavo de Hoyos pointed out.

For his part, José Manuel López Campos, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco), stressed that the more company closings the more they register in the country, the more difficult the economic recovery will be.

“Small companies are not going to be able to escape this health contingency unscathed. There are no SMEs, especially micro, that can hold more than a month without having income. So, there will be more unemployment, there will be a mortality of these small companies and it will make economic recovery more difficult, ”he added.

The leader of the Concanaco lHe added that SMEs are the “great absentees” in the President’s plan to face the crisis caused by Covid-19, but he hoped that in the next few days measures to strengthen the business sector will be announced, emphasizing that, to the extent that the number of active companies is reduced, the collection of public resources will also be reduced.