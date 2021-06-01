‘There will be more pandemics if we don’t change our relationship with the world’

Text: Mar Aguilar / Production: Adriana Toca

Jane Goodall is clear: humanity maintains an unsustainable relationship with nature and with the world in general that must change for us and for future generations that will inhabit the planet. This is what the famous primatologist thinks and has made it known to several international media after receiving the Templeton Prize this year, a $ 1.5 million award honoring individuals who “harness the power of science to explore the deepest questions of the universe and humanity’s place and purpose in it,” as indicates the John Templeton Foundation, who is awarding the award. Previous recipients include the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa.

The coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire globe for more than a year is one of the examples that, according to the primatologist, highlights the need for humans to develop a new and more sustainable relationship with nature. “Basically, we have caused this pandemic by our lack of respect for the natural world, bringing animals closer to people and making it easier for a pathogen to jump from an animal to a person”Goodall said in an interview with AFP. “Hopefully this pandemic has awakened people. We must develop a new relationship with the natural world.” Although the exact origin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still unknown, most scientists point out that the virus originated in an animal before jumping to humans.

Goodall has also spoken about the growing human population and how it is “very possible” that nature is in charge of managing their numbers. “It is quite possible that nature actually manages the human population for us. This pandemic has been a challenge, hasn’t it? If we don’t change our attitude towards the natural world and animals, there will be more pandemics, ”he told the Huffington Post.

On the unbridled economic development that we seem to be heading towards, Goodall recalls that we inhabit a planet with finite resources And how much the amount of human beings like their cattle do nothing but grow. “We have to produce some kind of sustainable population, especially cattle. Commercial agriculture is destroying huge areas of habitat to grow the grain to feed all these billions of animals, and a lot of fossil fuels are being used in the process, “he told The Guardian.

To end on a more encouraging note, Goodall emphasized that humans have all the “tools”, the “language” and the “technology” to make the right decisions. “We have the tools. We have the language. We have scientific technology. We understand that if we make the right decisions every day and billions of people make them, we can move in the right direction, “he told the Huffington Post.