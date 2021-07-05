There will be more mosquitoes in winter due to climate change

Study development

To find out, the study authors conducted mosquito experiments They collected in Gainesville, a central Florida city that sits on the dividing line between subtropical and temperate climates. Likewise, the study has been published in the journal Ecology.

The researchers compared how mosquitoes collected during different times of the year responded to changes in temperature. “We found that the mosquitoes in our study are what we call ‘plastic’. This means that, like a rubber band, the range of temperatures they can withstand stretches and contracts at different times of the year ”, argued the researcher.

On the other hand, the scientists were able to verify that in spring, when nighttime temperatures are slightly colder and daytime temperatures begin to rise, mosquitoes are capable of withstand a greater range of temperatures.

When summer comes, with the rise in daily temperatures that range contracts. Instead, in the fall, when temperatures begin to cool, the range is extended again.