There will be more LGBTQ + representation in Marvel movies and series

Marvel Studios is trying to take leaps and bounds in offering an image in its movies and series that is representative of today’s society. Along these lines, in this Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe there has been an important opening of view, trying to offer a wide diversity of heroes and heroines, which thus remains more realistic about society.

One of the last steps that has been taken is to recognize that Loki is bisexual. This was already a reality in the comics, but in the MCU that step had not yet been formally taken. Also, we know that the movie “Eternals” or “Thor: Love and Thunder” are going to show homosexual relationships. These are, logically, the first steps on a longer path.

In an interview during the recent “Black Widow” premiere in Hollywood, the executive vice president of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, has spoken about the representation of the LGBTQ + collective confirming that they have more planned for the futureWell, they also know that it is something that they will not get immediately.

It takes time, we have many stories that we can tell. We will enhance those that are. We are not changing anything. We are only showing the world who these people are, who these characters are… There are many things ahead of us that I think will be representative of the world today. We will not hit the nail on the head in the first movie, not in the second, not in the third, not in the first series, not in the second, but we will do our best to try to represent it consistently.

Alonso also comments in the interview that the decision to make loki fluid was not as complicated as you might think.

I have to be honest with you, it’s not a big deal. It is what it is when it suits the character. We are not going to do it because it is politically correct or incorrect. It is what it is. Do not forget that we follow our comics. We try to follow them to the letter. So in the comics this is what it was.

Via information | Variety