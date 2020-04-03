1/5

After circulating through the most prestigious festivals and winning due to their workmanship, award-winning films from Mexican cinema are available for people to see in quarantine through streaming platforms.

Winners at Cannes, BAFTA, Golden Globes, Óscar and Ariel compete against the series and films of the moment, just as on renowned sites as on new free digital alternatives, such as FilminLatino.

Netflix

The great Mexican success of the platform is the laureate Roma, by Alfonso Cuarón, a title that accompanies other films such as Tiempo Compartido, by Sebastián Hofmann, La 4a Compañía, by Mitzi Vanessa Arreola and Amir Galván Cervera (winner of the Ariel in 2016), and The Perfect Dictatorship, by Luis Estrada.

Amazon Prime

To highlight Mexican cinema, it has titles from national festivals such as Morelia and Guadalajara. Highlights include the lively Ana y Bruno, by Carlos Carrera; Los Adioses, by Natalia Beristain, awarded in Morelia; El Infierno, by Luis Estrada (nominated for the Goya and awarded in the Ariel 2011); Start my Life, by Roberto Sneider; Sex, Pudor and Tears, by Antonio Serrano, and Dream in Another Language, by Ernesto Contreras (big winner at Ariel in 2018).

FilminLatino

Within CinemaMX, its free pandemic collection, the platform offers 200 productions such as the praised Amores Perros, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, nominated in 2001 for the Oscar for Foreign Film; Violeta Perfume, by Maryse Sistach, nominated for a Goya in 2002, and Halley, by Sebastián Hofmann.

There are also tapes like I Don’t Want to Sleep Alone, by Natalia Beristain; Las Oscuras Primaveras, by Ernesto Contreras; La Calle de la Amargura, by Arturo Ripstein, and Todo el Poder, by Fernando Sariñana.

Blim

Being a Mexican platform, national productions abound.

Brilllan Vuelven, by Issa López; Güeros, by Alonso Ruizpalacios (winner of the Ariel in 2014); films by Luis Buñuel such as Los Olvídos (BAFTA nominee and winner of the Ariel) and Viridiana (winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes); Las Hijas de Abril, by Michel Franco, awarded at Cannes, and María Candelaria, by Emilio “El Indio” Fernández, awarded at Locarno and double winner at Cannes.

Tonalá TV

The iconic independent cinema of Roma Sur has catalogs divided by country for rent.

For Mexico, it offers titles such as Las Niñas Bien, by Alejandra Márquez Abella, winner in Havana; Heli, by Amat Escalante, awarded in Cannes in 2013, and Cómprame un Revólver, by Julio Hernández Cordón, which was present in San Sebastián.

Cannibal House

You can rent and buy tapes on its platform, with prices that do not exceed 30 pesos in rents.

Some of its contents, which you can enjoy from your phone, computer or tablet, are Te Prometo Anarquía, by Julio Hernández Cordón; Güeros, by Alonso Ruizpalacios; La Camarista, by Lila Avilés; Los Insólitos Peces Gato, by Claudia Sainte-Luce, and El Incidente, by Isaac Ezban, as well as a selection of national documentaries and short films.

Tubi

Low-profile but totally free, this platform includes low-budget and classic films, such as Si Yo Fuera Diputado, starring Cantinflas; 7 Soles, by Pedro Ultreras; Acorazado, by Álvaro Curiel; Juana Gallo, by Miguel Zacarías, and Una Mujer Sin Amor, by Luis Buñuel.

Now that if you are a fan of Alfonso Zayas and the Almada, it has a huge catalog of videohomes.

