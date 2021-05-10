There will be Matanza ‘with the fearsome Carnage

Sony pictures has released the Venom First Trailer: There Will Be Carnage (Venom: Let there be Carnage), the long-awaited sequel to the feature film that was released in 2008. As its title reveals, the villain will be the fearsome Carnage, one of Spider-Man’s main enemies. On this occasion, however, he will first face Venom, a character who will again be played by the British Tom Hardy. You can see the material below:

Venom had already hinted that Carnage would be the next villain, as Cletus Kasady appeared briefly in said film. We must also not forget that the controversial Woody Harrelson will be responsible for bringing the second symbiote to life. As seen in the advance, Venom: There will be Carnage will offer us scenes with spectacular confrontations between both characters, and they certainly make us imagine how interesting it would be to see them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unlike the previous feature film, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer, this time it is Andy Serkis who occupies the director’s chair. Serkis is known worldwide for his extraordinary portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. Of course, his career as a filmmaker is just taking shape, although he had already obtained previous experience in the production of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Without a doubt, Venom: There Will Be Carnage is his most important project to date.

The cast of Venom: There Will Be Carnage is made up of Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom), Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady / Carnage), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Reid Scott (Dr. Dan Lewis), Peggy Lu (Mrs. Chen). ), Stephen Graham, Sean Delaney, Michelle Greenidge, Amber Sienna and Ed Kear, among others. Be careful, it is speculated that the surprise incorporation is Naomie Harris as Shriek. However, this information has not yet been confirmed by Sony Pictures.

¿Venom: There Will Be Carnage will it meet its release date?

If the pandemic doesn’t stand in your way again, Venom: Habrá Matanza will be released in theaters on September 24 in North America and October 8 in Spain. However, due to the more recent delays in the film industry, we’d better take these dates with a grain of salt. The film was scheduled for October 20, 2020 and was subsequently moved to June 25, 2021. However, a new adjustment in the Sony Pictures calendar postponed the premiere until September 24 of this year.

