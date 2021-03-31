There will be massacre is delayed a week in the United States

Small movement of dates that Sony Pictures has made with one of its premieres this year as is “Venom: There will be carnage”. Although not long ago we already knew that the Andy Serkis tape moved until September 17, leaving the day of June 25 due to the situation of the pandemic. Now, from the reporter Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter it is announced that the film is delayed a week and will hit theaters on September 24.

This move comes shortly after Marvel Studios announced the release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” for September 3, so it is not surprising that they want to leave some space between films to avoid overlapping and adversely affect their respective lockers.

At the moment this movement affects only the United States but it would be expected that in the rest of the countries, Spain included, we have a similar announcement.

At the moment the promotion of the film is completely stopped due to the uncertainty that currently exists and how far it is currently its premiere. However, we do know that we will have Tom Hardy again as Eddie Brock / Venom, who will face Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady aka Carnage / Carnage. Andy Serkis has directed this film, replacing Ruben Fleischer from a script by Kelly Marcel.