If the ground is sorely lacking for some football players, Gareth Bale seems to manage to put it into perspective without much problem. Confined to Madrid for several weeks now, the Welsh striker of Real gave Tuesday evening on BT Sport his opinion on a possible resumption of the season. And he is clearly not one of those who want to play at all costs.

“Everyone wants to play football, yes, but the most important thing is that everyone remains safe,” he observed. “Let’s not start too early and make sure everything is done to avoid the second wave of This virus. We hear a lot of people saying that they absolutely want to end the season, do this and do that. But you have to look at the big picture: what matters most is everyone’s health. “

“Not having to go to work every morning is nice”

Also, Bale would not see anything dramatic if the 2019-2020 season did not come to an end. “There will be many other seasons of football, leagues of champions, championships and cups, he estimates. The important thing is to get out of it now (of the crisis), and if we can make things cleanly, it will make football last even longer. And in the future we will no longer have a similar problem. “

Furthermore, and even if the golf courses are currently closed, the Welshman does not experience his confinement too badly. “I feel like everyone else, but you have to look on the bright side,” he says. Normally, we travel every two days with the away games, and we are in hotels the day before home games … So being able to be at home with the children, my wife and the family, spending time with them without having to go to work every morning, it’s nice. “