The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the disease of COVID-19 has caused more than 14 thousand deaths in Mexico and in the last 24 hours the number of infected increased 3 thousand new chaos to give a total of 120 thousand 102 infected and This situation is not yet over. At a press conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that the contagion curve in our country has not yet reached its maximum point.

“If we take all the epidemic curves we have not yet reached that maximum point – López-Gatell said and added -For still several more weeks we will continue to announce day by day that there are more cases today than yesterday.” A week ago, the health official warned that deaths from COVID-19 could reach 30,000, but Estimates from the United States Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation say that they could be almost 52 thousand dead by August.

“The epidemic is still on that plane, on that curve that is flatter compared to what would have happened, using the mountains metaphor it is a hill, it is not a high mountain, but it is still a hill, anyway it has an upward slope and we have not reached the maximum point, except in Mexico City, the Valley of Mexico, which is on a plateau, “explained the Undersecretary of Health

It is expected that the Valley of Mexico, the only region that has already reached its maximum point of contagion, will register a death in the number of patients very soon since it has been on “a plateau” for 14 days. In other words, the number of infected people has not increased dramatically.

Mexico last week lifted a two-month health emergency and allowed the reopening of some economic sectors considered essential, such as mining, construction and the auto industry, amid criticism from experts and the growing number of infections.