There will be handshake emojis with different skin tones



Emojis have always handled diversity in skin tones.

Photo: GOOGLE / UNICODE / Courtesy

The emojis developed by the Unicode Consortium include various skin tones for years, but During the next year 2022 they will also be available in one of the only designs that until now could not be changed: that of the handshake.

The new inclusive handshake emoji contains 25 different combinations, that allow combining different skin colors, as Google has reported in a statement.

The person responsible for the arrival of the new emoji designs is Jennifer Daniel, a former Google developer and member of the Unicode Consortium, who presented the project in 2019.

Originally, Daniel’s proposal was going to come to devices via the Unicode 14.0 standard in the year 2021, but due to the flaws of the COVID pandemic, this has finally been delayed until 2022.

You are interested in:

You can now edit your Emoji Stickers if you are an Android user

The multiple meanings in the world of the new emoji of “pinched fingers”