There will be great scenes starring women

In this Fast and Furious 9, the public will see some changes. For the first time, the female leads will have solo scenes together.

It cannot be denied that the famous Fast and Furious franchise has a very diverse cast, as far as ethnic groups are concerned. But the truth is that with regard to women, action movies and cars has a pending account. This was given to understand by one of the protagonists, Michelle Rodriguez, who fought from the beginning for the female characters and ended in an open war with the producers and screenwriters in recent years. The actress who gives life to Letty threatened to leave the saga if the women did not have more prominence and spoke among themselves. That’s why Fast and Furious 9 seeks to change that.

At the moment, it is known something that the actress managed to achieve by negotiating, fighting and staying in the saga. In Fast and Furious 9, Mia and Letty, two of the female protagonists of the films, will have solo scenes together for the first time. “Michelle told me, ‘We’ve never had a scene together. We are always secondary behind uncles. We do not interact. We have a sisterhood. We have to explore it, ”” Jordana Brewster said in an interview with Insider. From that conversation, the two actresses and director Justin Lin tried to delve into the relationship between sisters-in-law Mia and Letty.

“Michelle was like, ‘Dude, we’ve never had a scene together. We’re always secondary with the guys. We don’t interact. We have a sisterhood. We need to explore this,'” – @JordanaBrewster chats w / me about Mia and Letty finally (!) getting to interact in # F9https: //t.co/lRO6PEQDve pic.twitter.com/qzwF3B1dwR – not Kristen (@KirstenAcuna) May 5, 2021

Maybe you are interested in:

Fast and Furious 9 to reveal untold details of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel)

More sisterhood

Although the paths of Letty and Mia were quite parallel in the movies, the truth is that they crossed little over the years. Without a doubt, the relationship between the two women was overlooked by the writers for a decade. And luckily, the Fast and Furious 9 movie will try to explore it much better. “I am very glad I had the opportunity to do it. And hopefully we will continue to do so, because there is a lot to unearth there, ”concludes Bewster.

The long-awaited film will hit theaters on July 2.