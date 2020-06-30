Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The San Diego Comic-Con 2020 face-to-face event was canceled, however fans will be able to digitally gather to celebrate. The event will take place in July, but announcements are beginning to arrive. Funko is a company that is already starting to excite fans, as it recently revealed several figures that will be exclusive to Comic-Con.

Through his Twitter account, Funko announced that there will be 2 Funko Pop! new to their Pokémon collection. We are talking about Mewtwo and Vulpix in their Flocked version. The peculiarity of these collectibles is that their surface is not normal, but they have a velvety texture. This caught the attention of the fans, because, although Vulpix likes the effect, because it is a Pokémon with hair, Mewtwo’s skin has no hair.

Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: Pop! Games: Pokémon @Pokemon #FunkoVirtualCon #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/sWJtXzpcwA – Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 29, 2020

But the announcements did not end there, as a Dragon Ball figure was also announced. As you can imagine, it is a form of Goku, specifically in Super Saiyan God phase, so he has red hair, as well as eyes. At the base there is an aura that accounts for its power.

Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: Pop! Animation: DBS – Super Saiyan God Goku. @dragonballsuper #FunkoVirtualCon #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/d2sDKSeWV6 – Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 29, 2020

In case you missed it: Fortnite’s figure collection includes many more characters.

Fortnite and Sonic collectibles also revealed

Fortnite fans should also be on the lookout for the San Diego Comic-Con 2020, as there will be an exclusive edition to be sold at the event. He is one of the main characters in Chapter 2, we refer to Squishy, ​​which apparently will have a texture like in the game.

Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: POP Games: Fortnite- Rippley @FortniteGame #FunkoVirtualCon #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/qR7onAp4F3 – Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 29, 2020

Last but not least, there are 2 exclusive figures from Sonic the Hedgehog, which will give Tails and Silver a super look, literally. These figures will represent the 2 protagonists with the power of the 7 Chaos Emeralds, which is why they will have a yellow coloring and are floating. They will be sold together.

Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: Pop! Games: Sonic the Hedgehog 2-Pack @SEGA #FunkoVirtualCon #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/sPbQyHfbdA – Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 29, 2020

All the figures we mentioned will be limited editions of San Diego Comic-Con 2020, so it will be very difficult to find them outside of this event. If you want, get them, you will have to be aware of the announcements that will be made within the framework of the event, which will take place from July 22 to 26. As it is a digital event, the figures are expected to be distributed through the Comic-Con Museum page.

In case you missed it: there is a funko pop figure! of Cyberpunk 2077 glowing in the dark.

Which figure did you like the most? Do you hope to get any during the event? Tell us in the comments.

If you liked the texture of the Pokémon figures, then you might be interested in getting Eevee or Pichu, which also have that texture. On the other hand, if you did not like the finish, you should know that they are also sold in a traditional style.

If you want to find out more news related to Funko, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source