there will be even worse pandemics for environmental reasons

05/27/2021 at 10:50 AM CEST

Scientists say we are living in the “era of pandemics”. So what has only just begun: there will be worse crises. “Pandemics will emerge more frequently in the future, spread more quickly, have a greater impact on the world economy and could kill more people than COVID-19 & rdquor ;. Behind there will, very often, environmental reasons.

It is the dark omen launched by an international group of 22 experts, who have alerted States to adopt measures to minimize risk factors, especially deforestation and wildlife trade.

Covid-19 is the sixth global pandemic since the flu in 1918, and although it has its origin in microbes carried by animals – like all pandemics – its appearance has been driven “entirely by human activities,” says the scientific report prepared in a workshop on biodiversity and pandemics convened by the Intergovernmental Scientific-Regulatory Platform on Biological Diversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), an independent body with representatives from 137 nations.

The “problem & rdquor; is that it is estimated that 1.7 million “undiscovered” viruses exist in mammals and birds, of which up to 827,000 could have the ability to infect humans.

Scientists say that to escape this “era of pandemics & rdquor; “a transformative change in the global approach to tackling infectious diseases: moving from reaction to prevention is necessary & rdquor ;.

“There is no great mystery about the cause of the covid-19 pandemic or any modern pandemic. The same human activities that drive climate change and biodiversity loss also create pandemic risks through their impacts on our environment, ”said Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance and director of the workshop.

“Changes in the way we use land, the expansion and intensification of agriculture, and unsustainable trade, production and consumption disrupt nature and increase contact between wildlife, livestock, pathogens and people. This is the path that leads to pandemics, “added Daszak.

By passive, the risk of pandemics can decrease “significantly & rdquor; if human activities that drive biodiversity loss are reduced, through “greater conservation of protected areas & rdquor; and “with measures that reduce the unsustainable exploitation of regions of high biodiversity & rdquor ;. This will reduce contact between wildlife, livestock and humans, which “will help prevent the spread of new diseases,” says the report.

Despite the fact that science has an “increasing & rdquor; to prevent pandemics, “right now the way we are tackling them largely ignores it. Our approach has stalled: We are still relying on attempts to contain and control diseases after they emerge, through vaccines and treatments, & rdquor; noted Daszak, who advocated advocating for prevention.

The report indicates that relying on responses to disease after its onset, with public health measures and technological solutions, in particular the rapid design and delivery of new vaccines and therapies, is “a slow and uncertain path& rdquor ;.

Experts estimate that the cost of reducing risks to prevent pandemics is 100 times less than reacting to them. The report outlines options that would help reduce and address the risk of pandemics:

–The creation of an Intergovernmental Council for Pandemic Prevention to offer political leaders the best scientific knowledge and evidence on emerging diseases; predict high-risk areas; assess the economic impact of potential pandemics and highlight gaps in research.

–Set goals or objectives within the framework of an international agreement or treaty.

-Institutionalize the approach of ‘One health’ (a concept launched by the World Organization for Animal Health, which states that human and animal health are interdependent and linked to ecosystems) to create pandemic preparedness plans, improve prevention programs, and investigate and control outbreaks.

-Develop and incorporate health impact assessments of emerging disease and pandemic risks in major development and land use projects.

-Ensure that the economic cost of pandemics taken into account in consumption, production, and government policies and strategies.

-Promote changes to reduce consumption rates, globalized agricultural expansion and trade that have led to pandemics. For example, applying taxes or levies on meat consumption, livestock production and other forms of high-risk pandemic activities.

-Reduce the risks of zoonotic diseases in the international wildlife trade through a new intergovernmental partnership on ‘health and trade; reduce or eliminate high-risk species from wildlife trade of diseases.

–Improve law enforcement on all aspects of the illegal wildlife trade and improve community education on the health risks of the wildlife trade.

–Value the participation and knowledge of indigenous peoples and local communities in pandemic prevention programs, to achieve greater food security and reduce the consumption of wild species.

–Improve understanding of the relationship between the degradation and restoration of ecosystems, the landscape structure and the risk of disease emergence.

The report has a strong scientific basis: it has been prepared by experts in fields as diverse as epidemiology, zoology, public health, disease ecology, comparative pathology, veterinary medicine, pharmacology, wildlife health, mathematical modeling, economics, law and public politics. Among them is the Spanish Unai Pascual, researcher at the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3).

The report of the IPBES workshop on biodiversity and pandemics: https://ipbes.net/sites/default/files/2020-12/IPBES%20Workshop%20on%20Biodiversity%20and%20Pandemics%20Report_0.pdf

