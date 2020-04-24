Javier Thebes He participated in the virtual forum ‘Adea Conecta’, where he analyzed the situation of the League and the measures they will have to take when the coronavirus crisis is overcome and it can be played again. The maximum agent of the League He assured that, although the championship does not resume, there will be promotions and decreases since in First there can only be 20 teams and that No one may refuse to play once authorized by Health.

“We are working on how to end this season and how to start the next. We have several calendar scenarios », assured Thebes. «There will be no expansion of categories. All contracts are made to a competition model of 20 clubs and it cannot be », he said about the possibility of increasing the number of teams per category. “It would have to be modified so much that it would harm everyone. There will also be declines »he added.

The president of the League continues to think that the current season may end, but he also talks about the supposed case in which it was impossible. «Until July 31 we can surely play and it could even be extended a little more. I am convinced that we are going to end the season and we will have room to do the next one and finish it on time, ”said Javier Tebas.

Many players have rebelled at the possibility of playing without any security in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that is plaguing the entire world. «If any club refuses to play, with the health authorization already in place, it would be sanctioned losing its matches “, Javier Tebas warned, who believes that having the green light from the health authorities everyone will have to play again.

In addition, he detailed the five phases that the League has studied in this situation of the coronavirus. “The first phase started as soon as the state of alarm started, drawing up a schedule of when we will be able to train and play again. We have had to plan it with UEFA and the rest of the European leagues ”, he explained. In the second, «it is the evaluation of the damages that we would have if we did not play or if we did it behind closed doors. If we did not compete again we lost 1,000 million, if it was behind closed doors, 300 ″Thebes continued.

“The third phase consisted of developing a protocol of when and how we would train again »added Javier Tebas. “If one does not follow the sanitary protocol and makes a mistake and players become infected, it affects everyone else,” explained the president of the League before unveiling the fourth phase. “It is the protocol of how we are going to play behind closed doors, now is when we are spending the most time on it,” he assured, including the ways of traveling, of staying, of how many people will enter the stadiums, etc. Regarding the fifth and final phase, Thebes was clear: «It is to prevent what will happen next season. It is very likely that we will play behind closed doors until December and when the public returns there will be no crowds.