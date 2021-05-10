There will be Carnage talks about if we will see Spider-Man

The trailer for Venom: There Will Be Carnage has just been released and fans want to know if we will see other Marvel characters like Spider-Man.

Remember that the movie Venom: There will be carnage (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) is by SONY partnering with Marvel studios. Therefore, this character is not within the Avengers Cinematic Universe, so it should not be associated with Spider-man. But supposedly Morbius, the living vampire has the same situation and in his trailer we saw Michael Keaton Interpreting Adrian Toomes / The Vulture who was in the movie Spider-man: Homecoming (2017). So from now on anything can happen.

In a recent interview the director of Venom: There will be carnage, Andy Serkis, confirmed whether Spider-man it is part of this world.

“Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe and the history of Spider-Man.” Explained. “We are treating this as if it were their own world. Venom’s story is its own world. “

“There are nods and little moments like the take on The Daily Bugle newspaper, of course, but generally he doesn’t notice. At this point, they are unaware of other characters like Spider-Man. So that’s the way we’ve chosen to play this particular episode of the movie, but, well, we’ll wait and see. We’ll see what little things you can get out of it. “

Avengers mention in Daily Bugle newspaper? pic.twitter.com/PHLTOBDyD9 – Isaiah needs Venom # 200 yesterday (@ IsannKeket1051) May 10, 2021

What will the movie be about?

After the events of the first installment, now Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom hardy) are the protectors of San Francisco. Meanwhile, they condemn to death Cletus Kasady (Woody harrelson) a bloodthirsty serial killer. But the day of his execution becomes Carnage, one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe. Therefore, the battle between the two characters will be something epic.

Here we leave you the Venom trailer: There will be carnage.

