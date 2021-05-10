There Will Be Carnage is set in its “own world” without Spider-Man

The first trailer for “Venom: There will be Carnage”, but even more if it would leave us some surprise of some kind, like a final cameo by Tom Holland as Peter Parker, similar to Michael Keaton as Vulture in the trailer for “Morbius”. In the end it has not been like that. This has made us wonder again what connection this film will have with the wall-crawler, and even more, will there be a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The trailer has several interesting references, such as having Stan Lee on the cover of a magazine that we can see in the store scene, that spider smashing on the table, directly seeing the Daily Bugle (with the singular note, that It has a logo similar to the design that the newspaper had in the Sam Raimi films, just by chance? Time will tell) or who thinks that in that newspaper you can read Avengers. Whatever it is, what does seem is that at the moment there will be no connection with Spider-Man.

Asked expressly in an interview, the director Andy Serkis explains that we will see several references to Spider-Man and his universe, but now, this movie is far from the wall-crawler. It is situated in a different “universe”. That is, nothing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Spider-Man in this Venom 2.

Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and the history of Spider-Man, but in this one, we are treating this a lot as if it were its own world, Venom’s story is its own world. There are winks and little moments like this, the Daily Bugle newspaper, of course, but in general, he is not aware, they are unaware, at this point of other characters like Spider-Man. So that’s the way we’ve chosen to interpret this particular episode of the movie, but hey, we’ll wait to see what little things can be taken out of it.

Obviously, the door is open for anything to happen in the future, but for the moment, it seems that they will continue as in the first film, without making specific references to other films or the arachnid.

This confirmation from the director comes after rumors sounded months ago that the actor Tom Holland had shot a cameo as Peter Parker in the film. It is always possible that it will be a surprise for a post-credit (case of J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” or the same Cletus in “Venom”), but right now there is nothing official.

