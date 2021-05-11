There Will Be Carnage has a reference to Stan Lee

We have already seen the trailer for the movie Venom: There will be slaughter and there is a small detail that pays tribute to the great Stan Lee.

It was common to see Stan lee in the movies of Marvel, but since he passed away at the end of 2018 now they will only be able to add references, details and tributes. In the trailer of Venom: There will be carnage They have not wanted to miss the opportunity and we can see the famous creator of such important characters as Spider-man, X Men, The Fantastic Four, Hulk, Hombre de Hierro, Thor, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Black panther, Ant-Man Y Scarlet Witch.

Here we leave you the trailer of Venom: There will be carnage for you to review one more time.

If you look closely, there is a moment when Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) enter the store Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu) and can be seen as a “tentacle” of Venom lightly move a magazine that is on a shelf and lay it down properly. That magazine has the face of Stan lee.

In the first installment of 2018 we also got to see a cameo by Stan lee, as it advises the protagonist not to give up on his relationship with Anne Weying (Michelle Williams).

What will the movie be about?

As we can see in the trailer of Venom: There will be carnageEddie Brock is trying to live with the heavy burden of being attached to the symbiote. Meanwhile, the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) he’s on death row. Before being executed he becomes Carnage, one of the most powerful and dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe. So there will be an epic fight between these two characters.

Director Andy Serkis has already commented that we won’t see Spider-Man in the movie., but still sure that it will be a success as the first installment that was released in 2018.

All the films in which he appears Stan lee from Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney plus streaming platform by following this link.