There will be carnage could have a secret villain

There is little left for the movie Venom to be released: There will be slaughter and we may see another Marvel villain who for now remains hidden.

In 2018 the first film of the symbiote of Marvel starring Tom hardy and it was a tremendous success, raising more than $ 856 million worldwide. Now they will make the sequel titled Venom: There will be carnage where the main villain will be Carnage and will be accompanied by Shriek. But also, we could get to see another villain that we did not have.

For now we have little information about the film, but we know that Woody harrelson will play Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who is about to die by lethal injection, but instead of that happens he transforms into Carnage and you can escape. The girlfriend of Cletus Kasady it is Shriek (Naomie Harris), who is almost as disturbed as her lover. Although there are some details that for now escape us, since we do not know how and why this murderous psychopath receives the symbiote. But what is clear is that it will unleash a brutal battle through the streets of San Francisco.

But there will be another threat.

In the movie Venom: There will be carnage, investigations of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) they will take you to Ravencroft Institute, where Cletus Kasady Y Shriek they were locked up at some point. That place is a mental institution for very dangerous people and it is also the Marvel version of Arkham Asylum, so there are great characters that have been around over the years in comics. In the list we can find Wolverine, Sabertooth, Loki, Scarlet Witch, Prism, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Mysterio or Deadpool. But none of them are related to the movie Venom: There will be carnage.

However, in that place we could get to see Marcus lyman, also know as Massacre, is a villain who has a total disregard for human life and was responsible for the death of Ashley kafka, the director of Ravencroft Institute. Also, although he had no superhuman abilities, he was incapable of not feeling emotions, which makes him a very dangerous villain and it will be interesting to know how he faces a confrontation against the hero of Venom: There will be carnage.

The movie Venom: There will be carnage It will premiere on October 8, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.