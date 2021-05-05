There will be Call of Duty in 2021 developed by Sledgehammer Games

As rumors had been anticipating, we will have new Call of Duty this 2021. In the midst of the maelstrom of Warzone’s unbridled success, and the debacle of Cold War’s initial integration into Battle Royale, Activision continues to bet on the experiences they call Premium. That is, a paid Call of Duty every year.

It has been through a succession of tweets from the various studios working on the franchise as announced. Something atypical within the franchise, more used to massive and bombastic ads, at the level of its giant number of active users.

However, the rumors, already with a few months behind them, have not been wrong: there will be Call of Duty and it will come from the hand of Sledgehammer Games. The studio, perhaps one of the least known of the Call of Duty greats, has brought to the world some of the franchise’s restrained hits like Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. And another less popular like Call of Duty: WWII.

Sledgehammer Games to develop Call of Duty 2021

Sledgehammer Games was also responsible for the co-development, together with Infinity Ward, of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in the already distant year 2011. Two main titles yes, but far from the great successes of Modern Warfare 2 or Black Ops, which yet they fulfilled a lot of the players requested.

However, the current battlefield is not the same one that Sledgehammer Games played on. Neither does Treyrach, something that has been proven Cold War. And is that Warzone has changed everything. The new goose that lays the golden eggs of Activision, despite not being a premium (paid) experience, has shaken the foundations of the saga.

In these, it is not very clear that measuring the quality of the success of a new Call of Duty by its campaign or multiplayer experience matters as much as what the game contributes to Warzone. One way or another, Call of Duty is already Warzone.

It is important to be clear about this, meanwhile, rumors point to the arrival of Sledgehammer Games at the 2021 COD is related to the continuation of Call of Duty: WWII. Go back to WWII in 2021 with the focus on Warzone. If the Cold War hasn’t done the Battle Royale very well, judging by its early seasons and the poor integration of weapons into many of the game’s mechanics, going further back in time won’t solve anything.

Back to World War II? In the shadow of Warzone and Battlefield

Meanwhile, and leaks in between, they point to a massive, modern Battlefield that we know is coming in 2021, in time to stand up to a COD set at the opposite pole sought by its users.

Perhaps the absence of a serious competitor is part of the success of Warzone, ignoring that it is an outstanding game in the experience it offers to players. But everything is about to change.

The Sledgehammer Games’ challenge will not be so much in creating a good Call of Duty, but to generate an experience that enriches Warzone. It is the only thing that matters today. And it’s not very clear that WWII is the experience players are looking for. Less with the unprecedented success of Modern Warfare and the criticism of Cold War, which has not satisfied its users either inside or outside Warzone.

Because as much as it is 1984 in Verdansk, outside of the glitters and glitters, it’s still Modern Warfare. With his mechanics, his style of play and, above all, his experience.

