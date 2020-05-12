There will be an exhibition of films outside the walls of Cannes, which rules out virtual format

▲ Singer-songwriter Grace Jones appeared before the press in 1986. Photo Ap

▲ Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro, in 1976, before presenting Taxi Driver, at the meeting of the Blue Coast. Photo Ap

▲ Elizabeth Taylor and husband Mike Todd, in 1955.Photo Ap

▲ Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson, in 1978, before going to the Last Waltz premiere.Photo Ap

▲ Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack, in 1972, on the Croisette, before the screening of Jeremiah Johnson.Photo Ap

▲ Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale and Werner Herzog, before the Fitzcarraldo exhibition in 1982. Photo Ap

Madrid. Finally, the 73rd edition of the Cannes International Film Festival will not be held in person. The director of the contest, Thierry Frémaux, announced that there will be an Official Selection, which will be announced in June, and that the films that would participate in the different categories of this year’s exhibition will be screened in various meetings, among which will be Venice. and San Sebastián.

“Until now, a physical edition is very difficult to organize, so we are moving forward with the feature films that will be in the national team. We will release them in early June, Frémaux said in an interview with Screen Daily. What the director is clear about is that he completely discards a virtual celebration of the contest, considered one of the most important film events of the year.

There will be deployment outside the walls of Cannes, with the collaboration of the autumn festivals, a spokesperson for the organization told Variety magazine. Among these contests will also be Toronto, in addition to important movie theaters.

The seventh art and the film industry are under threat. We have the challenge of reconstruction, reaffirming its importance with energy, unity and solidarity, Frémaux told Variety. The director of the Cannes meeting is a staunch defender of movie theaters, who opposes the participation of feature films in the event that will not have commercial life in France.

Cannes has found the support of other international festivals, which will allow the films to be screened on the Croisette to be screened under the Cannes 2020 label. We will go to Toronto, Deauville, Agulema, Zurich, San Sebastián, New York, Seoul and the Festival Lumière de Lyon, who will host several titles, said Frémaux, anticipating that the collaboration with Venice will be deeper.

We want to go further (with the Biennale) and present films together, he added.

However, Frémaux is aware of the exceptional nature of the industry this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The selection of titles will probably not be made according to the usual format that we all know under the different categories: Official Selection, A Certain Look and Out of Competition. It would be absurd to behave as if nothing had happened, but we want to promote the films that we have seen and praised, he added.

The announcement of the discarding of a face-to-face edition of the Cannes festival is preceded by the cancellation of the organization of the parallel sections, Critics ‘Week and Directors’ Fortnight, which this year will not be held. On the other hand, the virtual Cannes Marché du Film edition (for rights sales and distribution) will be held from June 22 to 26, with a virtual market led by several US distributors.

The announcement of the possible collaboration with the Venice festival is pending the decision of the direction of the Italian contest, whose determination will be known later this month. Organizers recently conducted a survey of industry members to gauge the attendance of filmmakers, acting and technical staff at the Mostra, which is scheduled to take place between September 2 and 12.

Unforgettable moments

Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing muscles to the delight of onlookers on the beach; Alfred Hitchcock cycling along the docks, John Lennon and Yoko Ono strolling along the Croisette and a smiling Sidney Poitier upon arrival at the premiere of The Sun Shines for All, at Cannes in 1961, are some of the unforgettable moments created through the years in the French meeting.

This month, new ones cannot be added to the long history of the festival, whose face-to-face version was indefinitely postponed.

The Associated Press searched its archives for images of Cannes in all its glory. The selected photographs reflect a different era, with images taken much more closely than in recent years. They serve as a display of intimacy and accessibility to the stars that, even before the pandemic, has been difficult to achieve.

The 73rd edition of the festival won’t start on Tuesday as planned, but moviegoers can be transported to some of the first editions through these black-and-white images of young luminaries including Robert Redford, Olivia de Havilland, Jack Nicholson, Kim Novak, Michael Caine and Martin Scorsese.

