HAL Laboratory recently turned 40, so Famitsu prepared a copy focused on this study. In that number, in addition to many developers emitting endearing messages, Kirby’s managers spoke about the future of the series and revealed that there could be several spin-offs.

In the latest issue of Famitsu magazine (via Nintendo Everything), there were comments from developers Katsuyoshi Sumitomo (lead action programmer), Shinya Kumazaki (CEO), and Riki Fuhrmann (design director) about the plans they have for the famous pink ball, which has accompanied them throughout much of their history.

The team mentioned the level that Kirby Star Allies imposed in the series and both Sumitomo and Kumamoto expressed their desire to further elevate this level with the next installments in the franchise. “I really want the next thing we believe to be called ‘the pinnacle of Kirby’s games.’ I’m sure Kirby’s series can be even more fun, “said Sumitomo.

Kirby could have an action-free game

However, the comment that perhaps attracts the most attention of many is that of Fuhrmann, since he showed that, personally, he would love to take a different direction than the conventional in the series and assured that there will be several titles of this class in the future.

“I personally would like to do a non-action Kirby spin-off game … We will have a wide variety of Kirby in the future,” said Fuhrmann.

The developer, unfortunately, gave no further clues about it, but they were enough to make fans of the series speculate on what kind of game these spin-offs might be. Some examples that come easily to mind are titles like Kirby Air Ride, which base their game system on something other than action or adventure.

In addition, this title is one of the ones that fans remember the most, since until now it has been the only one that exploited Kirby’s characters in the racing genre and the results were interesting. However, there is also the possibility that they will bring back series such as Kirby’s Pinball Land or Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble. We will have to wait to know what HAL Laboratory refers to.

And you, which Kirby game would you like to see? Do you think Kirby Air Ride deserves to return? Tell us in the comments.

The latest installment in the franchise is Kirby Star Allies, which came exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

