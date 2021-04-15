there will be a version with “less restrictions” and another for the Play Store

Telegram has decided to divide its Android application into two versions. One is still available in the Play Store and, consequently, under the use policies of this Google store. The other can be downloaded from telegram.org and it has “fewer restrictions.” In addition, it “updates automatically.”

Until recently, Android users had only one alternative to download Telegram. This was through the Play Store. However, now they have a new option, which is to download directly the APK (Android Application Package).

As Telegram explains, the version that skips the Play Store has “fewer restrictions” and “receives automatic updates.” However, it does not provide further details, but it is believed to be a way to avoid censorship of channels that host content that go against Google’s standards.

Telegram, outside the Play Store rules

The applications available in the Play Store must be subject to Google regulations. This allows the company maintain platform security and take action with developers who do not comply. It also restricts access to certain advanced permissions.

A Reddit user reveals that some Telegram channels are not available in the app downloaded from the Play Store. This could be due to restrictions imposed by Google that seek to limit the reach of messages from radical groups.

Telegram is one of the most popular messaging apps. In recent months it has had an exponential growth, taking its number of active users to more than 500 million. However, it is still far from the colossal WhatsApp, which has more than 2 billion active users.

Install external APKs on Android

Downloading APKs from external sources shouldn’t become a habit. Although, the fact that they have not gone through the Play Store does not necessarily mean that they are insecure, it is very important to be careful. Ideally, go to the official store or trusted developers.

In the case of Telegram, the new version of its application skips the Play Store, it is a well-known developer. Now, if you decide, under your own responsibility, to download apps externally, the first step is activate unknown origins. To do this, follow the steps below.

Go to Settings Go to Security Tap on Unknown sources Check the box.

If any of the apps you have downloaded fails to install properly, you may need to disable Google Play Protect. This system analyzes downloaded apps, not only from your store, but also from external ones. In case you find suspicious behavior, you can block it.

