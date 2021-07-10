There will be a trilogy between Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The texan Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KO) and the Australian Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KO) will complete their long-awaited trilogy. It will be on August 14 in Tulsa, United States.

The first fight between the two was one of those that marked the return of boxing after global confinement in the middle of 2020, with a victory for Franco by the minimum, since the fall of Moloney in the eleventh round was what decided the result.

This equality caused an immediate rematch to be ordered, with the same secondary world title WBA super flyweight at stake. It was a very controversial fight, provoking images like that of Bob Arum claiming that the stop of the actions for the damage to Franco’s eye was due to a legal blow, and not to the head butt alleged by the officials of the Athletic Commission of Las Vegas, state. where the lawsuit was held.

Now, the road between the two closes, hopefully without controversy and with a great duel, as exciting as the first or, in case of finishing before the limit, with a more just result than the second.