There will be a tragic death in Spider-Man 3 (SPOILERS)

There is new information about what will happen in Spider-Man 3 that will mark the future of the character in the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The life of Peter parker It has always been very tragic, since he has lost his parents, Uncle Ben, Gwen stacy and to different people around him over the years. On Marvel studios Although they have not explained his past very well, he also died Tony Stark / Iron Man who had done the mentoring work. But in Spider-man 3 things will get more tragic.

From here there are SPOILERS. As we already know, the participation of characters such as Electro from Jamie foxx Y Doctor Octopus from Alfred Molina on Spider-man 3. But also, it is rumored that Willem dafoe will also repeat as Green Goblin (The Green Goblin) and your intervention will be essential.

According to the sources that confirmed the participation of Guardians of the Galaxy on Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was official, now they claim that Peter parker from Tom holland will want to kill The green Goblin from Willem dafoe in a clear tribute to the comic The Night Gwen Stacy Died.

But there will be a substantial change.

Since it will not die Gwen stacy, but it will be MJ from Zendaya. It will also be at a time when the love relationship with Peter parker is at its best, as they want everything to be as tragic as possible. So, Spider-man 3 It will be the last time we will see Zendaya in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and it will also change to Peter parker forever while walking away from his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), which in turn will become a villain called Hobgoblin.

What has not been specified is whether Peter parker will come to kill the Green Goblin in a fit of rage or will it be similar to the movie Spider-man 2002 where the villain accidentally impales himself.

All these events will cause the youth stage of Spider-man and the next three films will focus on his college life, where he will have to deal with the problems of being a superhero, higher education, his job as a photographer and also the loss of his love.

Spider-man 3 It will premiere on December 17, 2021 and as it is already fully shot, they may soon show a trailer or preview. While we wait, you can see all the movies of Marvel studios on the platform Disney + following this link.