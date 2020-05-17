Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell stressed that if these cities open their economic activities, in 15 days “there will be a rebound in the epidemic that is extremely difficult to control”

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Health, warned that if in the Mexico’s valley, Monterrey and Guadalajara I know relax the measurements of healthy distance “could grow up in large proportions the epidemic ”of COVID-19.

He stressed that if they open their economic activities, in 15 days “there will be a rebound of the epidemic that is extremely difficult to control.”

He said that those remaining days of the National Day of Healthy Distance “They are extremely valuable” to maintain the mitigation of infections and to the extent that people stay at home and do not attend public spaces and companies do not open, “which cannot and should not open anywhere in the country”, Contagions will be reduced.

“If you go out on the street and meet, the consequence will be that from 7 to 10 days there will be more infections,” he warned.

On the increase in mobility that has been perceived in recent days in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM), which integrates Mexico City and 55 municipalities of the State of Mexico, and other cities in the country, the Health official noted that National Day of Healthy Distance “It has not concluded and there are 15 days to go.”

He said that the health authorities have the impression that “there was a relaxation of the measures of the National Day of Sana Distancia and that is qualitatively appreciated in a greater amount of pedestrian and car traffic, especially in large cities.”

Starting in mid-week, the Mexican authorities announced a series of measures to begin, starting on May 18, a plan to gradually reopen economic and social activities paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first activities to be resumed will be construction, mining and the automotive industry, and 269 Mexican municipalities that have not registered cases of coronavirus may resume activities.

With information from EFE