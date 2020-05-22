April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. a12

Sergio Ganem, president of the National Professional Basketball League, stressed the importance of reviving the blast sports industry when protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic begin to be released, confirming plans to carry out a 2020 season cut from six to four months, with fewer teams, to be played from September 10 to December 6, probably behind closed doors and with weekly laboratory tests for all participants on and off the court.

The manager, who will meet next week with his peers from the national soccer and baseball leagues, stressed that the first thing is to survive and then enter the economic issue, in front of which he was optimistic, since there are multi-year contracts with partners and calculated that in approximately six months a recovery could be achieved.

Basically it is giving people a short tournament, continuing to create jobs for players, coaches, referees, in short, it is an entire industry that already moves professional basketball in our country and the most pitiful thing would be to be left without that possibility of leaving this 2020 Ganem conferenced a day after being relegated to a second four-year term at the helm of the LNBP.

“I hope that things between now and August will decrease so that in September we will not be as pressured, and if not, then there is the possibility of playing behind closed doors

“I have been in contact with the presidents of the leagues of Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, and they are also very complicated; some have already canceled their tournaments this year.

Next week I am going to have a virtual meeting with the soccer and baseball managers, to regulate criteria. We all have the spirit to leave, but it must also be understood that there are financially badly hit institutions, Ganem noted.

The 2020 season will be played in principle with 13 teams (to be confirmed before June 30), three fewer than in the previous one, this, due to the temporary drop – permitted by statute – of the Puebla and Michoacán franchises, for economic reasons, and Captains of Mexico City, who chose to military this campaign in the development league of the American NBA.

