There will be a sequel to ‘Greenland: The Last Shelter’

One of the most pleasant surprises of the last few months, ‘Greenland: The Last Shelter’ will continue after its director Ric Roman Waugh and star Gerard Butlerse have committed to participate in a sequel to the natural disaster film. This is how they advance from Deadline, where they add that the title will be‘Greenland: Migration’.

The original film, which grossed $ 52 million at the worldwide box office, showed John Garrity (Butler) and his family (including his wife Allison, played by Morena Baccarin) trying to reach the safety of a bunker in Greenland when a comet threatens the Earth.

Regarding the sequel (rewritten by Chris Sparling), John, Allison and their family must leave the bunker and embark on a perilous journey through the decimated frozen plains of Europe to find a new home.

Waugh’s idea is to begin filming next year, with distribution rights that will be on sale next week on the virtual market in Cannes.