After hitting $ 760 million at the global box office in the summer of 2019, it was only a matter of time before Universal gave the green light to a spin-off sequel. ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw‘. As Dwayne Johns revealed during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, a sequel to the film is already in development by the studio:

“We’re developing the next Hobbs & Shaw movie now, and I’m pretty excited about that … We just have to figure out the creative part right now and the direction we’re going to take,” Johnson said.

Directed by David Leitch (‘Deadpool 2’) from a script by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, the film co-starring Jason Stathamdej multiple threads open for the future, threads that are supposed to try to close with this sequel. Entering the realm of speculation, it is said that Keanu Reeves could play an important role within the plot as long as he finds a gap between the filming of the upcoming John Wick and Matrix films.

The film stars characters played by Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) in the action series, with Vanessa Kirby playing Statham’s sister and Idris Elba as the antagonist that Hobs and Shaw have to face after allying.