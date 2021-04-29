There will be a second edition of DC FanDome and it already has a date

Tremble, Comic-Con! After sweeping in August last year, Warner Bros. is preparing a second edition of the DC FanDome. The event, which seemed to be a thing of only last year, will return once again to have exclusive panels with the talent of each of the properties derived from the comic book company and to keep its fans updated on the most anticipated titles of television and cinema.

According to Deadline, the comics division and Warner Bros are already planning a second edition of DC FanDome. The event was conceived last year in response to the cancellation of numerous face-to-face events due to the pandemic. There is nothing official on whether it will be a fully digital installment, but since it was a success in 2020, it will most likely be in that format again.

The DC projects meeting is scheduled for October 16, a couple of months later than the 2020 meeting which took place in mid-August. With the plethora of series and movie titles that have been announced and will have begun production by then, fans of the brand will be excited to expect exclusive glimpses of some of the most beloved characters in comics.

Last year, the DC FanDome unveiled the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, as well as the teaser for The Batman. There was also a game panel with the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and the confirmation and reveal of all the characters of The Suicide Squad. There was also news about the multiple television series not only from The CW but also from shows like Titans.

What can we expect this year? No panels have been confirmed, but some stars like Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley Quinn in her spectacular animated series, Robin Wright, who is the Amazon Antiope, and Viola Davis, who is the relentless Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad saga. – 25%. We can most likely expect more names and announcements in the coming months for the virtual celebration.

The epic global event is back!

Return to #DCFanDome 10.16.21 pic.twitter.com/ZifZGCPOig – DC (@DCComics) April 28, 2021

We are sure to see panels for the series of Peacemaker, which is in production, Flash, Aquaman 2, Black adam and The Batman. All of those titles have been confirmed for next year, so October could be a very good date to start presenting news on each of them. Everything will depend on how easy it is for these productions to continue with their respective filming despite the pandemic.

The really interesting thing will be to see if mention is made of the now called Snyderverse. Although studio executives have been adamant that they have no plans to bring that director back, many things may change between now and October 16 when the second DC FanDome take place. For now, mark the date on the calendar because there are sure to be many surprises about all things DC.

