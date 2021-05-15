There will be a Queen Charlotte spin-off

All about season 2 of ‘The Bridgertons’ The 13 big differences between the series and the books

After the devastating success of ‘The Bridgertons’, Netflix has already given the green light to the first spin-off of the series, according to Variety. This is a limited series (what we used to call a miniseries) that will star a young Queen Charlotte.

LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

In addition to delving into the origin of this character, the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes will write the script and will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

It has also been known that Jess Brownell will replace Chris Van Dusen as showrunner after season 2 of the series, which is currently being worked on. Brownell has previously worked on Shondaland series such as ‘Scandal’ or ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. In the words of Shonda Rhimes:

As we continue to expand the world of ‘The Bridgertons’, we now have the opportunity to dedicate even more space from Shondaland to the universe. We have worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to put in his hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew that this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.

Regarding the spin-off of the character of Golda Rosheuvel, Bela Bajaria, television director of Netflix, has affirmed:

Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before ‘The Bridgertons’ brought her into the world, and I am delighted that this new series further expands her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are carefully building the universe so that they can continue to meet fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and preparing for all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to maintain a rhythm that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally satisfied.

Netflix claimed that ‘The Bridgertons’ reached 63 million households in its first 28 days on the platform, reaching the platform’s fifth most successful original launch. Based on Julia Quinn’s hit novel series, Netfix and the ‘The Bridgertons’ universe still have a lot to say together.

