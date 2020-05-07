Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The middle of the year is approaching, which means that many developers and distributors will soon show their news and make important announcements. As you probably know, E3 2020 was canceled, but that has not stopped companies to hold a presentation and celebrate video games this season and today it was revealed that the presentation focused on virtual reality titles will be back.

This event began to be present during E3 last year and those who hope to know more about the virtual reality sector do not have to look elsewhere, since the organizers of Upload VR Showcase announced today that they will make a broadcast on their second year in a row.

The presentation will take place as part of the IGN Summer of Gaming event and will air on Monday, June 8, but there is no set time yet.

There will be announcements from large and independent developers

In case you do not know about this event, let us tell you that it is a presentation in the style of the Nintendo Direct videos that give information about the games in development or upcoming releases related to virtual reality.

For this year, the organizers are preparing the presentation of “about 20 VR games”. In addition, they invited players to wait for news from large developers focused on virtual reality, such as Fast Travel Games and Cloudhead Games, and anticipated that they will also have related news from indie studios.

How do you receive this advertisement? Did you expect the return of this presentation? Will you tune in in June? Tell us in the comments.

If the virtual reality industry interests you, then you’ll be glad to know that a Star Wars title has just been announced for PlayStation VR. Furthermore, an experience that originally arrived on this platform could soon appear on a new one. Finally, you may be interested to know that PlayStation works on prototypes that could well become the next PlayStation Move and PlayStation VR. You can find more news related to virtual reality by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

