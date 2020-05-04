Stephenie Meyer will launch a new book within the ‘Twilight’ saga, which will be told from the perspective of the Edward Cullen character

American writer and producer Stephenie Meyer revealed that he will launch his new book within the saga ‘Twilight‘, Which will be told from the perspective of the character of Edward Cullen, played in the cinema by Robert Pattinson.

Next August 4 will arrive ‘Midnight Sun‘To bookstores to release more details about the vampire who stole the heart of Beautiful swan. While in the other installments Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn, the love story was told from the perspective of the high school girl who lived in Folks. ‘Midnight Sun’ comes 15 years later to put himself in the place of “Cullen”.

Cover of ‘Midnight Sun’. Photo from stepheniemeyer.com

At the end of April, a clock with a countdown saw the announcement arrive on the website of Meyer, who finally told about the project in the program Good morning america.

“It’s a crazy moment and I wasn’t sure if it was him right moment to publish this book, but some of you have been waiting for so long. It didn’t seem fair to keep them waiting any longer. Sorry for the bad time. I hope this book It may be a distraction from the real world, “he said.

It is not yet known whether this new book It will also have a film adaptation, as happened with the saga divided into five films since 2008. That same year part of the draft of ‘Midnight Sun’, so its launch was postponed.

Although I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of ​​letting Edward have a chance to speak I was recorded. I found myself thinking about his words in the middle of the night and writing down phrases he would use while waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real job, I sat down and let him give his opinion, ”said the author.

Stephenie Meyer He thanked those who had the patience to wait for this delivery, so he promised them that they would see a slightly darker story.

“Meeting Bella is the most intriguing and perplexing event that Edward has experienced in his many years as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the decisive struggle of his life, “he added.

With information from Notimex