Earthbound (known as Mother in Japan) is one of the franchises that Nintendo fans remember most fondly. However, since the release of the last installment, Mother 3 in 2006 —and only in Japan—, a new title has not been known, but more details of past cancellations have been. Despite this, the series has garnered many fans around the world, who are always on the lookout for an announcement about the franchise. That day seems to be today, but perhaps not what they expect.

Hobonichi, the publishing company founded by the creator of Earthbound (Shigesato Itoi), communicated via Twitter that he is working on a project related to the RPG franchise, which has the name “Project Mother of Hobonichi”.

The Japanese message reads, according to a translation by Twitter user ClydeMandelin, that Hobonichi will be releasing a book that no fan of the series will want to miss, as it will include all the dialogue and text from the 3 games Mother, Mother ( Earthbound Beginnings), Mother 2 (Earthbound) and Mother 3 (who never made it to America). At the moment, as you can imagine, it is not known if there will be a location for this book for the West, but it will be published in Japan in late 2020.

Could a new Mother game be on the way?

If this did not excite you, perhaps later on something will be announced about the franchise that you like, since the best of all is that it was mentioned that before the book’s release there will be more news, which suggests that the Hobonichi Mother Project will be a series of surprises that fans will enjoy. There is even a page alluding to this project.

Although at first glance it doesn’t look like a new game will be announced, fans don’t lose hope that Nintendo will bring this RPG franchise back. In fact, a few weeks ago they got excited after it became known that Hobonichi was looking for manga illustrators who were familiar with Mother. Now we can imagine that perhaps this series of surprises includes the announcement of a manga or a book with illustrations … maybe.

On the other hand, there is still hope that a new game is in this series of announcements. Although the creator of the series, Itoi, may not be in charge of it, it has already been mentioned that there may be a new project, but in charge of another studio.

We will keep you informed; Meanwhile, we share the promotional video.

『MOTHER』 フ ァ ン の み な さ ま へ。 ほ ぼ 日 『MOTHER』 プ ロ ジ ェ ク ト 、

は じ ま り ま す 。https: //t.co/CcEwXrxP3x pic.twitter.com/eA1mSViiNO – ほ ぼ 日刊 イ ト イ 新聞 (@ 1101complus) April 30, 2020

How do you receive this news? What do you think Hobonichi is up to? Do you think that today more than ever Mother could return? Tell us in the comments.

If you do not know this Nintendo series, we invite you to check what Shigesato Itoi had to do to make it happen. Unfortunately, there were some Mother-related projects that didn’t come to fruition and here you can take a look at what one would look like. You can find more Earthbound related news by checking this page.

