The Battlefield franchise has been waiting for players for a new installment for a few months, but the wait has been very light thanks to the amount of post-launch content that DICE has offered through updates. Unfortunately, the latest is coming soon, but fans will like to know that it’s for good reason, as the developer will do so to focus on a new installment in the series.

According to information from IGN, DICE confirmed that next year, 2021, a new game from the Battlefield war franchise will arrive, after almost 3 years since the launch of the last one, Battlefield V. This may not take many by surprise. The developer had already mentioned months before that a new series title would arrive in the coming years, but the good news is that the launch is expected in 2021.

New content development will stop for Battlefield V and Star Wars Battlefront II

As a result, DICE will stop working on new content for Battlefield V, something that had also been anticipated days ago. The latest update will hit the title in June this year.

Also, the developer announced that the updates with content addition will stop coming to Star Wars Battlefront II starting tomorrow, April 29. However, it is important to say that this does not mean that you will not be able to enjoy the online mode of these titles .; on the contrary, the developer mentioned that she is committed to supporting these 2 games and that “the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events, such as Double XP (…) and the support of the game will continue to bring this rich and great experience of Star Wars game to the future ”, in the case of intergalactic FPS.

At this time it is not known on what date and for what platforms the new Battlefield game will be available, but, considering that it will be sometime in 2021, it is very likely that it will reach next-generation PCs and consoles.

If you don’t want to miss the latest Battlefield V update, we invite you to check out all the content it will include. In the case of Star Wars Battlefield II, we had informed you a few weeks ago that the content would come a little later due to complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

